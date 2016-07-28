At some point, after an endless work week, paying rent, or spending a full hour in the Whole Foods checkout line, we've all fantasized about going back to a simpler, responsibility-free time: childhood. We used to snap out of that daydream pretty quickly. Lately? Not so much. Grown-ups are running around the city catching Pokémon, fashion's cool girls are all wearing chokers, gloss is back in a big way, and adult summer camps are a thing.
I'll admit, I wasn't into any of this at first, but I'm coming around to the idea of adding a little more childlike whimsy and nostalgia into my life. If ya can't beat 'em, join 'em, right? I thought back to the thing I missed most from my youth and landed on my tween hero, Lizzie McGuire. Back in the 2000s, she was the queen of the Disney Channel and I couldn't get enough of watching her coming-of-age moments. (Remember that time she awkwardly blurted out that she needed a bra? Or what about when she was going through a rebellious phase and called herself 'Frizz?') I decided I'd transform myself into Lizzie for a week — and document the results.
Lizzie's makeup was simple enough for teenager in 2001 — brown eyeshadow and liner, a lot of peach blush, and of course, heavy lip gloss. Her hairstyles, on the other hand, were a whole different story. I'm 22 , I work in beauty, and I could barely get them right.
In the end, this experiment was a good reminder to have fun with my routine again. No-makeup makeup and effortless, French-girl hair may be trending, but sometimes, you just need to throw some butterfly clips and glitter into the mix.
Click through to see my week of being Ms. McGuire.
