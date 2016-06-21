The Camp experience was a lot like that. Without a tiny screen to gaze into, free from the onslaught of email and media and the constant reminders of things to do and buy and emulate, we could step off the treadmill for a moment and just feel whole. We were fully present, fully ourselves. One could not help but glimpse the humanity in each and every person.



The sleeping arrangements — 12 women, six bunk beds, one tiny room — promised a night of snores and insomnia. But I slept better than ever before. Devoid of screen time, my brain and eyes were permitted to rest deeply. Within a day, my stress evaporated. When you know there is nothing that can be done to relieve your inbox, the anxiety magically goes away.



Relinquishing my phone was surprisingly easy; I felt nary a phantom ring or vibration. The hours happily ticked by, filled with creative workshops, hikes through the woods, and conversations held across bunk beds. There was even a petting zoo on the premises! (Who needs pet raccoon videos on your Instagram feed when there are live goats and llamas right in front you?) On our second night, faced with four hours of downtime and prohibitively cold desert air, I did something I may not have otherwise: I wrote down my thoughts, including a detailed plan for an upcoming project. It was, without a doubt, the most inspired I’d felt in recent memory.



On our third and final night, everyone gathered for a scout-themed dance party. Amid dozens of people decked out as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and members of Troop Beverly Hills, I boogied down while dressed like a giant Girl Scout cookie. This was, for me, as uncharacteristic as going off the grid for four days.



Yet, it was our last morning at Camp that broke me open. A small group gathered for an early-morning yoga class with Marco Antonio, a Yogi with a voice like Aziz Ansari and a heart of pure gold. After a deep breathing exercise, we laid on our mats with our eyes closed and screamed into the mountains — deep, primal screams with a volume one could never achieve in civilization, as it would surely attract a few stares. There it was: my voice. I didn’t know until that moment, but I hadn’t heard it in years. The floodgates opened — I cried. (And cried and cried.) I wasn’t alone; there wasn’t a dry eye on the field.

