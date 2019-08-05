Supermodel Iman Will Receive The Franca Sozzani Award in Venice

“Iman’s work has disrupted the fashion industry in a way similar to Franca’s: bold, innovative and inclusive,” tells Carrozzini WWD. “Using her platform to the best of its potential, Iman’s work from lobbying the CFDA for an increase of diversity on the runway to impactful humanitarian work, displays her true passion and focus. We are truly honored for her to accept the Franca Sozzani Award.” In addition to celebrating Iman, the award also marks the beginning of The Franca Sozzani Fund for Preventive Genomics at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard.