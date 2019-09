Naomi Campbell Says Some Countries Won’t Run Her Ads Because She’s Black

During an appearance at the Condé Nast Luxury Conference in Cape Town last week, Campbell shared the effects of the fashion industry still not being balanced or inclusive. "I’m the face of a new campaign and I was told that because of the color of my skin a certain country would not use my picture," Campbell said. "For me, it was a reality check. I never believe in the hype, so it just kept things in perspective for me. Now I would like to know that models [of color] get the same opportunities and fees in advertising."