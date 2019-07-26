New Music To Know This Week: Icona Pop Bring Back '00s Pop, Alessia Cara Knows You're Not Ready & More
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Icona Pop "Next Mistake"
If you've been patiently waiting for Icona Pop to drop the next banger that could compete with their Girls-approved single "I Love It," the time is neigh. The ladies are bringing back Euro dance, circa the early '00s, beats, a that move perhaps no one wanted but that I feel is too right to be wrong. Honestly, it's an enjoyable pop hit that will make you nostalgic for the heyday of TRL. And that "I'm not your baby" chorus is catchy as hell.
Advertisement
Alessia Cara "Ready"
Alessia Cara announced a surprise EP this week, dropping on September 6. The single she's released from it, "Ready," has echoes of the catchy rhythm promised in her debut LP, with just a hint of island vibes to make it ready for summer jamming. Much head-nodding will ensue — this song is more upbeat than anything about a boy not living up to his emotional potential has any right to be.
Alice Gray "Indigo"
Alice Gray does a great job of putting music to that feeling of being in couple hibernation. You know it: the time when you forget you have friends as you embark on a new relationship, and spend all your time cuddling and telling each other how cute you are. Or whatever people in love do. That underwater effect that SoundCloud has made so appealing in pop music plays a part in the overall texture of the track, as do her intimate-sounding vocals. If you were looking for the soundtrack to your own little piece of heaven, here it is.
Hope Tala "Jealous"
This dreamy little ditty is going straight to the top of my summer playlist. Yes, I love the bossa nova exactly that much. Give me a drum beat and some lovely, feminine vocals to sway around to while I drink my umbrella-topped cocktail in the sun. It's all I want.
Alexa Rose "Medicine for Living"
And now, for something downright haunting; this folk song will leave you dreaming about the quiet, dark corners of bars across the South, any one of which would be a great place to catch Alexa Rose playing while dust dances through dimmed rays of sunlight. Her voice is magical, and the arrangement on the steel guitar for this track will invade your brain. But don't overlook the acoustic guitar, which masterfully plays off the steel. There's so much to enjoy here.
Advertisement