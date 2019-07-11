The staggering volume of too-numerous-to-count deals that occur on Prime Day have been described to in many ways. Amazon optimistically refers to them as a parade. How fun! We’ve also heard them called an “extravaganza”, “a digital juggernaut of deals and discounts”, and a “shopping bonanza.” (Full disclosure: that last one was me, in another post.) Anyway: get the picture? There are supposedly over one million deals floating through the Amazonosphere since the Prime Day clock starting ticking at 3 AM EST this Monday morning, and if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, you’re not alone. Our most pressing question on this sale-iest of sale days: how can we ride wave of deals to find the best prices on fashion?
We already know that Amazon is an untapped resource for stylish finds, be they compliment-grabbing swimsuits, Instagram-worthy handbags, or this really good puffy headband seen on R29 fashion editor Eliza Huber, so we’re actively tracking down the best of what’s on sale in the “wearables” department — and no, we’re not talking tech gadgets (although if you’re interested in that kind of thing there’s plenty to shop). And don’t think Amazon is only home to left-field finds — we've heard there will be major savings on big-name labels like Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Levi's. So bookmark this post to get on the best fashion deals that are happening on Prime Day — and remember that there are a paltry 50 million US residents hitting up Amazon Monday, so if you see something you like (i.e. one of these early Lightning Deals below), grab it.
