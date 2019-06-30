Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Gown Was A Convertible Dream

Vanderpump Rules couple Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor tied the knot in a castle on Saturday, and the bride wore a dress definitely fit for a princess: the gown, designed by Netta BenShabu, turned into three different looks throughout the course of the event.
“It’s so pretty. I couldn’t wait for everybody to finally see it,” Cartwright told People. “I couldn’t wait for Jax to finally see it.”
Cartwright was at West Hollywood’s Kinsley James Couture Bridal with her bridesmaids and Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz when she saw the initial dress, a beaded and strapless gown featuring a pearl-covered bodice. After Cartwright fell in love with it, a team of seamstresses at Kinsley James helped the bride turn the dress into a three-in-one convertible outfit with three unique looks for the ceremony, reception, and after-party.
For her vows, Cartwright sported a four-foot train, a detachable sleeve, and a tulle overskirt. After, at her reception, Cartwright ditched the sleeves, overskirt, and custom pearl-encrusted veil to reveal the original strapless gown. And finally, at the after-party, a layer of tulle was removed from the dress, turning it into a mini-skirt.
The bridesmaids, Cartwright said, attended her final fitting. They were all “learning and taking videos to show everybody how to take apart my dress so that they could all learn before we got there on the day of,” she told People. To match her three dresses, Cartwright also donned three hairstyles, from big waves to an updo.
Even aside from the gorgeous gown, it seems Cartwright had a night to remember. The ceremony was officiated by Lance Bass, a business partner and close friend of Taylor’s, and the newlyweds were surrounded by Bravo stars including Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Vanderpump Rules matriarch Lisa Vanderpump.
