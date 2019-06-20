Vanderpump Rules Filming Put On Hold After Death Of Lisa Vanderpump's Mother

After the sudden death of Lisa Vanderpump's mother, filming of Vanderpump Rules has been put on hold, according to Page Six. A rep confirmed the death of 84-year-old Jean Vanderpump to the outlet, but the cause is still unconfirmed. However, an insider gave Page Six some details, including that Vanderpump is planning a trip to London this week to handle the funeral.
The source claims the cause of death was "some embolism that went to her brain." A rep told Refinery29 that Vanderpump "asked for her privacy at this time," though the insider says she is “very shocked because her grandmother lived to almost 100. She was expecting the same for her mother — a really long and healthy life."
Advertisement
Her passing follows the death of Vanderpump's brother, Mark, who died by suicide last April. This prompted Vanderpump to step back from projects like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it seems she's similarly removing herself as she handles the loss of her mother. Page Six says Vanderpump Rules won't be returning to filming in the immediate future.
Refinery29 has also reached out to Bravo for comment.
Advertisement