Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Tied The Knot In A Romantic Kentucky Wedding

It’s been a big weekend for celebrity marriages — and on Saturday, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor joined the ranks at a ceremony in Kentucky, bringing years of drama to a romantic and star-studded conclusion.
The nuptials were officiated by Lance Bass, a business partner of Taylor’s. “He’s become one of our really, really great friends, and he has really stepped up for us in this moment when we needed somebody,” Cartwright told People.
Bravo boss and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump was supposed to officiate the ceremony, but had to pull out following the loss of her mother on June 20. Though many fans speculated Vanderpump wouldn’t be able to make it to Kentucky Castle, she ultimately came through for the special day: Cartwright’s mother shared a photo with Vanderpump and her husband on Instagram, captioned, “Ken and Lisa Vanderpump have made it to KY.”
Other guests at the wedding included fellow Bravo stars Shep Rose, Lauren Wirkus, and Stephen McGee. Pump Rules jeweler Kyle Chan, who designed Cartwright’s $70,000 engagement ring, also shared some snapshots with the happy couple.
Cartwright wore a convertible wedding dress designed by Netta BenShabu and altered by the seamstresses at Kinsley James Couture Bridal in West Hollywood. Cartwright told People that she found the gown while out with co-stars and bridesmaids Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz while shooting an episode of Vanderpump Rules — but that she made sure the cameras weren’t rolling when she tried it on.
“I didn’t want the dress to be on the show because I didn’t want Jax to see it,” Cartwright said.
Cartwright and Taylor weren’t the only ones to tie the knot this weekend: Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were just a few of the other pairs to say “I do.”
