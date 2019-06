Another Sex Tech Company Is Calling Out The MTA's "Blatant Sexism"

We've experienced this firsthand last May when we submitted our first ad campaign to the MTA . We commissioned illustrations from artists Laura Callaghan, Yoko Honda, Loveis Wise, Robin Eisenberg, and K Liu Wong — all of which we felt were representative of our brand without being outwardly sexual. The MTA flagged the ads for being too phallic in nature and rejected the advertisements. That very same week, Hims rolled out their cacti campaign . The line was obvious — sex can be used to sell, but it depends on who’s buying. When another sex toy company, Dame , had their ads rejected shortly after our own campaign was turned down, they decided to push back by filing legal suit on the grounds of discrimination. Companies in our industry and those who lend their voice to calling out this blatant sexism will not tire of fighting this. It’s worth fighting for, and we’ll continue as long as we have the platform to do it.