Erectile Dysfunction: Two Women On What It Did To Their Sex Lives

We got on well but the lack of sex and his unwillingness to address it meant we didn't see much of each other after that. I was willing to try and help out, be understanding and patient but he kept me at a distance and ultimately didn't want to talk to me about it. Since he'd been so forward about what he wanted in bed I felt deflated that he couldn’t go the whole way. It made me think I was the problem. I now realise this wasn't the case, but if your partner has ED and doesn’t admit it, doesn’t talk about it and distances themselves, it doesn't make you feel good. Men rarely talk about it and women are often embarrassed to talk about it with their friends to avoid embarrassing their partner, so seek your own advice and if your partner is hesitant, broach the subject yourself. Give them resources or solutions and let them know it's a common problem. Help them to find out what really might be causing it."