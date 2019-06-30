We’re looking to solve problems this week. Our thoughts quickly search for answers all day Sunday until Monday at 5:48 p.m. EST, while the Moon wanes in witty Gemini. Willful Mars makes his way into passionate Leo on Monday, infusing a new dignified manner into our actions. Keep your energy high during this transit by putting your best foot forward — remember what you bring to the table, burn off your excess energy safely and plan out foolproof and sweat proof) summer outfits. The Moon enters Cancer on Monday evening at 9:23 p.m EST, helping us to solidify our feelings in anticipation of Tuesday’s new Moon and total solar eclipse at 3:16 p.m. EST. Prepare your intentions leading up to this event on Tuesday to support goals you’d like to achieve in the next six months. Tap into your creative side as this eclipse will sextile change-making Uranus. Seek out creature comforts on Wednesday, when sensual Venus makes her way into the emotional water sign of Cancer. Looking to upgrade your outdoor setup? Bring beauty into your space with a few patio inspired upgrades for hosting friends and finding sweet solitude. Take it slow on Wednesday, when the Moon goes void-of-course from 10:24 a.m EST until 11:19 p.m. EST. The Moon’s VOC period is a little like a retrograde for a planet — it’s best used for reflection and rest. Hold off on beginning new projects or burning off a ton of energy that you’d like to see results from. Our energy ramps up on Wednesday night when the Moon waxes in Leo from 11:19 p.m. EST until 2:24 a.m EST on Friday morning. We’re prepared to step into the spotlight, crack jokes and get creative. It’s also an emotionally vulnerable time when we are ready to ask what we need from others. The week runs a bit like a rollercoaster, as the Moon goes void-of-course again all day Friday until 12:25 a.m. EST on Saturday. Trust your timing, and gather your strength for Saturday, when the Moon waxes in organized Virgo early on Saturday morning at 12:25 a.m EST. Spend the day getting prepared as our communication planet, Mercury, goes retrograde early next week.
Aries
March 21 to April 19
Comfort is king this week, Aries. It’s time to make your home summer-friendly, while the Sun lights your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. It’s important to keep your cool, especially while the Sun, your personal planet of creativity and entertainment lights this domestic house. Make yourself a creative sanctuary in your space to find inspiration at home. Mars, your planetary ruler helps to boost your confidence on Monday as he makes his way through charismatic Leo. Take a cue out of the Lion’s book and pay extra attention to your mane. When you’ve got a ‘do you can be proud of, you walk a little taller. A solar eclipse and new Moon in Cancer arrives on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m. EST, calling attention to your creative pursuits. Meditate on your goals and how you can set out to achieve them over the next six months. Your love ruler Venus enters sensual Cancer on Wednesday, encouraging you to invest more of your mind into your sex life. Focus on creating a deeper connection with your partner to heat things up in the bedroom. If you’re single, use this planet’s movement to get to know your body better.
Taurus
April 20 to May 20
Looking for some intellectual stimulation this week, Taurus? You won’t have to travel far this week as your domestic ruler, the Sun, lights your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community. Instead of spending a few hours glued to your phone, unplug and enjoy a new book. If you’re itching to get out of the house, invite your friends to check out an art show and take in your local culture. You radiate strength on Monday, when your spiritual ruler Mars makes his way into charming Leo. You’re more comfortable moving through the world and finding peace as the action planet passes through this caring and generous sign. Our first total eclipse of the year arrives on Tuesday in intuitive Cancer. Set an intention around your living space, and how you’d like to see change happen over the next six months. Self-care becomes a priority on Wednesday, when your planetary ruler of health and work, Venus, enters homey Cancer. If a good night’s sleep is hard to come by, you might want to experiment with some blue-light blocking glasses. Reducing the amount of blue light can help you improve your sleep cycle.
Gemini
May 21 to June 20
How do you identify your needs against your wants, Gemini? The Sun will help you establish these differences as he moves through your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions this week. Consider how you can build wealth as opposed to getting rich while your attention is focused on this important house. The Moon, your personal planet of money, helps you to pinpoint your financial concerns while she wanes through your sign from Sunday until Monday evening at 5:48 p.m. EST. Set an ambitious goal for yourself on Tuesday in anticipation of the new Moon and total Solar eclipse in Cancer at 3:16 p.m. EST. Remember to keep building towards your goal over the next six months. When a new Moon coincides with a solar eclipse, it increases the impact of your objective. Rest and recharge on Wednesday and Friday, when the Moon is void-of-course for the majority of the day. Hold off on spending, and do a little research on how you can stretch your dollars. Instead of spending your extra cash on an expensive cold brew, learn how to make your iced coffee at home. If you’re dying to get away this summer, try a few money-saving travel hacks to satiate your wanderlust.
Cancer
June 21 to July 22
Give yourself a little credit this week, Cancer. It’s time to gracefully shed that humble attitude and learn how to ask for what you want. The Sun, your personal planet of finances, lights your 1st house of self, first impressions, and appearance all week, helping you to make a breakthrough in your attitude towards your earnings. Try downloading a budgeting or savings app to get a better handle on your assets, if you haven’t yet. Mars, your personal planet of career, makes his way into larger-than-life Leo on Monday, helping you to take on a can-do mindset at work. Get ready to stand up for your ideas and go after the jobs that you want while the red planet moves through this bold sign. Your ruling planet, the Moon, wanes in Cancer on Monday evening from 9:23 p.m. EST, helping to solidify your feelings as we approach Tuesday’s Solar eclipse. Ruminate on what you’d like to accomplish over the next six months as we approach this event at 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Think about how can you combine your creative pursuits with your financial needs. You’re ready to reinvest time into beautifying your space on Wednesday as Venus, your personal planet of home and family speeds into Cancer. The Moon takes two especially long void-of-course periods on Wednesday and Friday, opening up time in your schedule to take extra care of your skin or catch a summer blockbuster.
Leo
July 23 to August 22
The Sun’s shining, but you need just a little more time to yourself right now, Leo. Your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion is being highlighted by the Sun this week, focusing your energy towards self-development. Make sure that you’re slowing down between work and relationships to focus on your priorities. You’re ready to get to work as you get your confidence back on Monday, when fiery Mars enters Leo. Avoid burning out and take care of your muscles while the warrior planet ignites your sign. A total solar eclipse in Cancer arrives on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m. EST, helping you to set long-term intentions that you’d like to carry out over the next six months. Venus, your personal planetary ruler of career makes her way into intuitive Cancer on Wednesday, inspiring you to pick up some new creative skills. It’s important to keep learning as you progress in your professional journey. If you’re an entrepreneur or want to beef up your social media presence, it could be a smart move to work on your personal brand as Venus moves through this creative sign. The Moon waxes in Leo on Wednesday evening from 11:19 p.m. EST until 2:24 a.m EST on Friday morning, highlighting your best qualities. You’ve got what it takes to succeed.
Virgo
August 23 to September 22
Summer socializing invigorates you this week, Virgo. Your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals is illuminated by the Sun, putting you in the mood to collaborate and connect. If you’re single, you could match up with someone who appreciates your forward nature. Mars, your personal planet of sexuality, begins to draw more people into your orbit starting on Monday when he enters charismatic Leo. If you’re attached, you’re in for a summer of love while Mars moves through this sexually generous sign. Giving really is as great as receiving, but don’t forget to take care of yourself. A total eclipse in Cancer arrives on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m. EST marking an opportune time to reflect on what you’d like to achieve over the next six months. Venus, your personal planet of finances moves into the intuitive and domestic sign of Cancer on Wednesday, encouraging you to take care of minor home improvement projects. If you don’t want to shell out for design upgrades or new furniture, give your home a deep clean to feel refreshed in your space. The Moon waxes in Virgo onwards early on Saturday morning at 12:25 a.m EST improving your mind for practicality and organization.
Libra
September 23 to October 22
Is it time for you to brush up your online persona, Libra? The Sun lights your 10th house of career, structure, and public image this week, helping you to tighten up your personal brand. If you want to start self-promoting, but don’t know where to start — try giving your LinkedIn page a refresh to help recruiters find you. If you’re happy where you are but want to move up at work, book time with your boss or a trusted colleague to get started on your action plan. Your attention shifts dramatically to romance on Monday, when your love ruler Mars enters the flirtatious sign of Leo. If you’re single, you may notice that your new attitude is attracting all kinds of new people to your dating pool. Get ready to dive in and enjoy the attention. If you’re in a relationship, use this sexy new energy to sweep your partner off their feet. Pump up the volume on an erotic podcast for some inspiration in the bedroom. The Moon, your personal planetary ruler of career, undergoes a dramatic solar eclipse and new Moon at 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Use this potent energy to set intentions around your work and professional life that you’d like to accomplish over the next six months. Venus, your planetary ruler makes her way into domestic Cancer on Wednesday, helping you to get in touch with your emotions.
Scorpio
October 23 to November 21
A sabbatical is in order, dear Scorpio. You’re ready to take a break from work this week while your personal career ruler, the Sun, makes his way through your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief. If you aren’t able to get away from it all, try to make time to expand your mind away from the office. Take back a bit of your independence as the Sun moves through the expansive 9th house, as you’ll find pleasure and feel revived after feeding your soul. A new mindset overtakes you on Monday as Mars, your planetary ruler of well-being, makes his way into regal Leo. You’re walking taller, and taking more time to appreciate your surroundings. Elevate your routine and trade in your work-out gear for a look that makes you want to run out the door. If you’ve been wanting to make a change at work, meditate on your short term goals on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m. EST during the total Solar eclipse in Cancer. Remember, your goals don’t work unless you do. Embrace your vulnerability on Wednesday when your love planet Venus moves into the sensitive sign of Cancer. If you’re in a relationship, this is an ideal time to be honest about what you need from your partner. Singles can use this emotionally raw energy to get to know themselves better.
Sagittarius
November 22 to December 21
Who are you becoming, Sagittarius? You’re slowly figuring out this complicated question as the Sun lights your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change this week. Play with your image and experiment with new trends while the Sun moves through this fluid house. Channel your creativity and mood into your outfits during this warm week. Make time to set a short term intention on the direction that you’d like to head over the next six months on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m. EST, during our first total solar eclipse of the year. Connect these goals to your emotions, as the new moon and eclipse occurs in deep feeling Cancer. Venus, your planetary ruler of well-being, enters the intuitive sign of Cancer on Wednesday, encouraging you to create healthier habits at home. Make the most of this positive movement by trying your hand at meal-planning and creating a work-out schedule that integrates seamlessly into your routine. Getting organized in your work and health zones will help you to save cash and find harmony, especially before Mercury retrograde hits early next week.
Capricorn
December 22 to January 19
Who do you want to spend your time with, Capricorn? You’re busy strengthening your connections this week as the Sun lights your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business. If you feel like you’re ready to try out the world of entrepreneurship or freelancing, make sure that you get advice from your peers and mentors before jumping the gun. Spend as much time as you can researching your dream job so that you can forge ahead with all of the facts. On Monday, Mars, your personal ruler of home and family enters caring Leo. It’s an excellent time to organize a family BBQ or catch up over a phone call. Brighten a family member’s day with your sweet spirit as Mars makes his way through this generous house. Whether you’re single or attached, prepare for your heartstrings to be pulled on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m. EST during the total solar eclipse and new Moon in Cancer. Before you set an intention, think of the eclipse as a supercharged new Moon, as the effects will take about six months to emerge. Get comfy with your emotions at work on Wednesday when Venus, your planetary career ruler, enters sensitive Cancer. Remember to take breaks if you’re getting overwhelmed, and allow yourself to feel the emotions that drive you.
Aquarius
January 20 to February 18
Take care of yourself this week, Aquarius. Your romantic ruler, the Sun, lights your 6th house of health, order, and service this week, inspiring you to make healthy choices. If you’re in a relationship, get your partner in the same groove by introducing delicious summer snacks that are chock-full with water. Single Water-bearers might be interested in starting a new solo workout routine with the help of an app. A total solar eclipse and new Moon in Cancer arrives on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m. EST, bringing an exciting new energy to your love life. Consider your emotions and what you value about yourself while this momentous event occurs. The Moon is responsible for your health and work zones, while the Sun rules the way that you express love. It’s critical that you consider your wellbeing over the course of the next six months. Think about the people that you choose to connect with, and how you can best spend your time developing and relating to others. Venus, your personal planet of home and family speeds into the intuitive sign of Cancer on Wednesday, helping you to be more honest and open with your emotions. Get in touch with your sensual side while Venus moves through this watery sign.
Pisces
February 19 to March 20
The world is your oyster, Pisces. The Sun, your personal planet of well-being, illuminates your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance this week, bringing joy to everything that you do. You’re able to inspire your co-workers and friends, with your infectious positive vibes. Tackling your finances is an adventure going forwards on Monday, as Mars, your personal planet of cash makes his way into charismatic Leo. If you’ve been thinking about travelling far and away, do some research on how you can make your dream vacation a reality. Tuesday’s total solar eclipse and new Moon in Cancer at 3:16 p.m. EST promises big changes in your well-being over the course of the next six months. There’s a catch — you need to be willing to put the work into it. Consider how you’d like to change your life for the better as these two heavenly bodies work their magic. Charming Venus makes her way into the domestic and sensitive Cancer on Wednesday, inspiring you to spend more time at home. If you’re craving some face time with friends, make your space a destination for your friends this weekend, and host a breezy summer get-together.
