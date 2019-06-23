All The BET Awards Red Carpet Looks That Made Us Do A Double Take

The BET Awards red carpet always delivers some of the most memorable looks of the summer. This year, actress Regina Hall is handling hosting duties for the annual event, which brings together some of our favorite celebs to honor Black excellence across pop culture and entertainment. And the roster of performers and presenters at this year’s awards show is pretty major. Cardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jeremih, Fantasia, and many, many others are all slated to take the stage.
Now in its 19th year, the dress code at the BET Awards is typically more adventurous and playful than other awards shows. And sure enough, this year’s luminaries did not disappoint. We saw a lot of vibrant color, bold patterns, and daring silhouettes. Take, for example, superstar-in-the-making Lizzo, who's never one to shy away from making a major fashion statement. She stepped out in a head-to-toe woodgrain outfit that was topped off with an oversized beret and exaggerated ruffle sleeves. And Claws actress Karrueche Tran led red carpet coverage duties for BET while wearing a sunny yellow suit and purple stilettos. Ahead, we've collected some of the best fashion moments that we can't stop obsessing over.