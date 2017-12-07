The Real Secret Behind Karrueche Tran's Glowing Skin

When we did some informal crowdsourcing on questions to ask Karrueche Tran, nearly all of my coworkers demanded to know about her skin routine. "IT'S ALWAYS SO FLAWLESS," someone Slacked me — yes, in all caps — while another writer guessed that she simply possessed that fuckboy-free glow of a woman who's booked and busy. Granted, Tran (who hosted the Curve Fragrances Holiday Party in New York City) is, indeed, busy — whether she's filming TNT's Claws, dreaming up dope nail polish hues for Colourpop, or keeping the gossip blogs guessing about her love life. But we came to find out that the model-slash-actress' glow is one of a woman who's confident in who she is, where she's going, and what she wants. Of course, a good mud mask never hurts, either.
How She Found Her Glow
"Growing up, I used to wear bronzer all over my face, not just on my cheeks. I didn't know anything about concealer. I did my eyebrows crazy. Maybe I just wasn't exposed to that world, but now, being in it? Oh my god. If I go into Sephora, girl, it is a wrap.
"Now, I wear whatever makes me feel comfortable. I love my makeup tonight, but I'd never be able to do this myself. It's a lot, and it's not a realistic everyday look. Once this hits the sun, you see everything. I like to do a natural look. A little bit of concealer, a great mascara, a little bit of gloss, brows... and you're good."
The Skin Routine She Swears By
"I work long hours on set, like 12-plus hour days, so I drink water. I drink it all day, every day, which has made a difference in my face. I'm really big on face masks, too. A good pore cleansing mask always works: Glamglow has one, Boscia, too, and I like Peter Thomas Roth. I've been learning about serums and oils. Chanel has a good Hydra Beauty Serum that I love. And if it's nighttime, my favorite is Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream. I invested in a small facial steamer at home, too, so I like to give myself facials."
What She Really Looks For In A Date
"I like it when guys are into hygiene. You gotta look good, you gotta smell good. On a guy, Curve Black is my favorite. If anyone's gonna take me on a date, they should wear it! [Laughs] And I'd want to go out with someone who's respectful and treats me well. It's hard to date at times because sometimes I wonder if they're really interested in me, or if it's the hype? I just want someone who's genuine and real and chill."
Why She's Loving The Skin She's In
"Right now, I feel like I'm in this whirlwind of investing and pouring into myself, including what I like to do, who I like to be around, and the things that I like on my face. I'm figuring out who I am and keeping myself happy. Regardless of what people say or what they think of you, you have to take care of yourself.
"I'm grateful for the women out there who have voices, like Ava DuVernay and Zendaya and Solange. They represent. They exude something magical that I want to be a part of. Black Girl Magic is everything to me. It's feeling empowered, feeling confident, knowing where we come from, standing our ground. Embracing our culture. Women's empowerment, in general, is our strength. Whatever makes you feel comfortable, whatever makes you feel confident. Whatever makes you feel happy — pour it into yourself."
