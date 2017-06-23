You Won’t Believe How Much The BET Awards Have Changed

The BET Awards, which kicked off in 2001, is a little like a family reunion. Our favorite entertainers gather for epic performances and shady audience moments that eventually make for the best GIFs. And the red carpet is one for the beauty books.
The dress code is not as formal as the Oscars or as edgy as the Grammy's, but it falls into a sweet spot that's inspiring, a little wild, and celebrates all the Black girl magic. Because you're not going to get a burgundy curls with a matching rhinestone headband at just any ceremony, okay?
Check out some of the best throwback beauty looks from the BET Awards, ahead of the ceremony airing this Sunday, June 25. If this show is a reunion, consider this the slightly embarrassing family album.