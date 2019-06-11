Cardi B Posted A Makeup-Free Photo At Work With Her Baby — & Fans Are Thrilled

There are two sides to Cardi B: the glammed-up rap princess who always rocks a rainbow wig, a full face of makeup, and bedazzled nails, and the regular-degular-shmegular Cardi, who loves to show off her natural hair and take her daughter to work with a bare face.
The rapper, who routinely goes makeup-free in her viral Instagram videos, recently posted a snap to her Instagram feed cradling her 11-month-old daughter Kulture during rehearsals. "Day before summer jam," she captioned the post. In it, Cardi appears to be makeup-free with what could be her natural hair. The sweet post received a ton of comments from her #BardiGang fans who praised the rapper for embracing motherhood in all its forms.
"I love when your (sic) wearing no makeup," wrote one fan, quoting her "Best Life" lyrics, "Never had a problem showing us the real me, hair when it's fucked up, crib when it's filthy." Another added, "Such a hardworking mother," and even Billie Eilish chimed in with, "Precious."
Soon after the makeup-free snap was taken, the rapper took to the Summer Jam stage with a multicolored neon wig by Tresses x Sandrine and coordinating makeup by Erika La'Pearl. While this isn't Cardi's first time going makeup-free in public, it's a subtle reminder that women can do it all — be moms (or not), show off their naked face, swap out new wigs daily, or rock their natural hair — whenever, and however, they please.
