"Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life, and their future," Leana Wen, MD, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need, including safe, legal abortion, is under attack. Our bodies are our own — if they are not, we cannot be truly free or equal. We will show everyone the strength of our fierce and unrelenting opposition to these bans and any attempt to take away our fundamental right to make decisions about our bodies. Now is the time to unite, stand up, and make sure we all have the opportunity to live full and healthy lives."