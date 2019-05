He inserted this red rubber tube [inside me] and it was supposed to induce the abortion a few days later, which it did. After that, I had some side effects, with a lot of bleeding. I finally went to the gynecologist, another man, who scolded me and made me feel ashamed because I had to tell him what I had done. He treated me for the bleeding. After that, I went on with my chaotic life. Mentally, it was a huge relief. I didn’t really look back that much, because I knew I had done the right thing. I was just glad it was over. I went on with my life, and I was able to have two children, go to school, and have a career that might have not happened if I had been a single mom at age 20 with no money.