I was in total shock. I was very inexperienced, we had no sex education back in those days, and [you only knew about reproductive health] based on what you could find to read or what people told you. Back in those days, the worst thing that could happen was that you became pregnant. We didn’t have to worry about HIV/AIDS, most sexually transmitted diseases were curable, so the big fear was getting pregnant. When that happened to me, I was just totally in shock. I was living alone and there’s no way I could possibly go through a pregnancy and support someone else — I was barely taking care of myself. The only way, for me, was terminating the pregnancy. I couldn’t imagine anything else.