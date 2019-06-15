Planned Parenthood Is Building A Large Clinic In Alabama — Despite The Abortion Ban

The fight for abortion access continues in Alabama despite the state’s recent passage of the strictest abortion law in the U.S.
Nevertheless, Planned Parenthood persisted.
Construction on a new state-of-the-art Planned Parenthood clinic in Birmingham, AL, is reportedly continuing on schedule, according to the Associated Press. The new clinic, which will replace the current facility by adding several more exam rooms and office spaces, is expected to complete construction in November in spite of the seemingly tireless workings of abortion opponents.
“We are a doctor that Birmingham has counted on for decades, and we are committed to continuing to provide that care,” said Barbara Ann Luttrell, a spokeswoman for the Atlanta-based Planned Parenthood Southeast.
Construction on the new clinic began in January, months before the passing of the abortion law. The completion of the pre-planned construction schedule in November would make the clinic’s opening coincide directly with when the new Alabama abortion law is expected to come into force. However, several organizations, including Planned Parenthood, have filed lawsuits in order to block the law from taking effect.
Many believe the passing of Alabama’s abortion law is a deliberate ploy by abortion opponents to allow for an abortion case to reach the now conservative-leaning Supreme Court and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade. The problem is that while the legal system takes its time (there are currently no court dates set for the lawsuits pertaining to Alabama’s abortion ban), many women in Alabama may be stuck without access to abortions.
As construction continues on the new Planned Parenthood facility, only three abortion clinics remain operational in Alabama. The clinics are located in Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, and Huntsville.
