What I’ve Learned As A Father Since My Son Came Out

If you are a father or a father figure in a young man’s life, I encourage you to consider how your collective socialization — your Man Box — might be impacting that relationship. Manhood and fatherhood are both wonderful and challenging. With the best of intentions, we can still miss the mark as a man or a father. I continue to examine my own thoughts and behaviors. I would ask all fathers and male role models to consider the ways the Man Box has shaped your thoughts about manhood, women, girls, and LGBTQ+ people. Were you teased as a young boy for “throwing like a girl” (by the way, girls throw just fine !) or “crying like a b****” or dressing a certain way ? Did you react to that criticism by trying to overcompensate or act more traditionally masculine? How did your relationship with your own father impact the kind of father you want to be?