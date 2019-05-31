Story from Beauty

9 Bold, Bright Rainbow Manicures To Celebrate Pride

Megan Decker
Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
June is Pride Month, and there are so many ways to show yours — including wearing rainbow from head-to-toe, from your flag to your fingernails. The history of the Pride rainbow dates back to the late '70s, when gay activist Gilbert Baker designed it a bright, positive symbol of universal love and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Back then, the flag also included pink and turquoise; it wasn't until 1979, when pink dye was found to be too expensive and turquoise got cut after the committee organizing the 1979 Gay Freedom Day Parade wanted to split the colors evenly to fly the flag in two halves, that it became the iconic ROYGBV we recognize today. You can bet that everyone at your local Pride Parade will be waving their flags, as will you — but your rainbow mani can be completely one-of-a-kind.
From the most extra sparkles, ombré glitter, and gel extensions to a more subtle multicolored take on the French tip, scroll through to find the perfect manicure to show off at every Pride event all month long — and every other day of the year.
This look has everything: a rainbow gradient, holographic glitter, and long, attention-grabbing tips.
This one is all about sharp, precise diagonal lines and a little bit of negative space.
If you can't make it to the salon for professional nail art, you can add rainbow stickers to instantly bling out a DIY mani.
You don't need long nails, either: Rainbow curves look just as good on short, clean tips.
We've been seeing a sudden resurgence in orbit nail-art this summer, particularly the multicolored neon variety, which doubles as a cool take on rainbow.
If you scroll through this Instagram slideshow, you'll find ten different rainbow manicures, courtesy of L.A.'s ever-trendy Olive & June salon.
Matte polish meets ombré kaleidoscope.
Start with a glossy base coat and a nail file for shape, then paint skinny ROYGBIV curves, as you would an at-home French manicure.
Nail pro Queenie Nguyen used Essie's neutral white polish, Pre-Show Jitters, as a base, punctuated with a squiggly rainbow accent.
