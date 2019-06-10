Kim Kardashian Shares Holy Photo Of Psalm West

It's the era of babies for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast. After weeks of wondering when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would reveal their fourth child to the world, we finally have our first photo of Psalm West.
Psalm was born on May 9 in Los Angeles, to Kimye’s undisclosed surrogate. Though Kardashian carried North and Saint herself, health issues prevented her from becoming pregnant again. The couple’s third child, Chicago, was born via surrogate as well.
The day after Psalm’s arrival, Kardashian tweeted, “He’s here and he’s perfect,”adding that Psalm looked just like sister Chicago. A week later, she shared a screenshot of a text from West that included a photo of Psalm wrapped in a blanket and sleeping in a crib. (In true internet fashion, Kardashian was mommy shamed for not keeping her newborn "safe" amongst all the blankets, but a report from People claimed that the pic was a staged photo to show off Psalm and not how the baby slept for the night.)
The photo, shared on Twitter, was the first time the couple revealed Psalm’s name.
“Beautiful Mother’s Day,” the text from West read. “With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure.”
Now, we have our first real pic of Psalm, which shows off his adorable tiny baby face much more clearly.
"Psalm Ye," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, reminding fans unaware of how to pronounce "Psalm" that it rhymes with the first syllable in West's first name.
Fans shared their love in the comment section. Many couldn't get over how much he looks like his sister Chicago.
"OMG! He's Chi's twin for real," wrote one commenter.
"Literally looks just like chi, obsessed," added another.
"Kim your genes are amazing," said a third.
If there's one other thing to gather from Psalm's new photo, it's this: the baby certainly looks like he's living his best, #blessed life.
