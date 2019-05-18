Some of you weren’t forced to go to Sunday school and it shows, especially now since the world is trying to figure out how to pronounce the name of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s new baby.
Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate on May 10, and Friday evening the new mom revealed they named the baby Psalm West. While Psalm is way off base from the fan theory that they had named the baby Bear or Teddy, the name isn’t completely out of left field.
Kanye’s, or Yeezus, we should say, influence is clearly evident. The rapper’s Sunday Services are mostly about the music, but Kim has previously said they are Christian, so naming their fourth born after a book of the Bible is on brand.
Advertisement
While the new name is unique, much like their first three children’s names, there is one clear consensus: North, Saint, and Chicago are all very easy to pronounce. The internet is having a much harder time pronouncing Psalm.
Twitter has been flooded with memes about the...unique name, with many about the pronunciation. Some immediately took to Google’s pronunciation tool, which says the phonetic pronunciation of Psalm is “saam,” while others couldn’t help but compare it the opening line of Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” According to Merriam-Webster, the suggested pronunciation is “säm,” but the internet had way more fun making up its own.
Me trying to pronounce Psalm West correctly pic.twitter.com/uVKQq4Y0Ik— 1989 Reputations (@nader_af1) May 17, 2019
Me trying to figure out how to pronounce Kim and Kanye’s new baby’s name, Psalm West ? More like “ Psalm body once told me the world is gonna roll me” pic.twitter.com/sYtLA1Qpvv— Guy (@guyntoti1) May 18, 2019
As the internet comes to terms with Psalm West (and the apparent layer of dust collecting on their Bibles), Kim and Kanye will hopefully not leave fans in the dark for too long and reveal the reason behind the name.
Advertisement