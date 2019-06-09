Apparently Selena Gomez Is Ready To Delete Justin Bieber From Her Life (Or Instagram)

In a move that fans are calling the end of a seven-year era, Selena Gomez has deleted the final remainder of her relationship with Justin Bieber from Instagram. As of this weekend, a fan account for Gomez, who touts 151 followers on the app, noticed that the only photo left commemorating Bieber — a sweet birthday post from 2018 — was quietly taken down from her page.
In the photo, the actress is grinning and holding a Polaroid of Bieber on her head. “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” Gomez wrote. The couple reportedly split for the last time at the end of that month, but Gomez kept the picture up. Until now.
Instagram | @selenagomez: March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom. pic.twitter.com/PDQBrWrZnT— Selena Gomez (@TeamSelenaGomez) March 2, 2018
Gomez has stayed pretty silent about the Biebs since he proposed to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in July of 2018. Bieber, however, has been more active on the ’gram: back in March, when a troll accused him of getting married in September just to “get back” at Gomez, he wrote, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife [...] YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!!”
Gomez has possibly hinted at some of her emotions through what’s maybe her favorite form of communication: music. Shortly after her last breakup with Bieber, she co-wrote “Back To You,” a catchy and relatable song about a relationship ending with words left unsaid.
With the upcoming release of her newest film, director Jim Jarmusch’s zombie flick The Dead Don’t Die, and hopefully some new music, Gomez has tons to keep her busy as she moves on.
