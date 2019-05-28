Lamar Odom Reveals He Threatened To Kill Khloé Kardashian

In his new memoir, former NBA player Lamar Odom revealed that he threatened to kill then-wife Khloé Kardashian during a particularly low moment in his drug use.
In Odom's memoir, titled Darkness to Light, he reveals a mixture of cocaine and ecstasy led to hallucinations that worried his then-spouse Kardashian. When friends came over to assist Kardashian, Odom lost it.
"Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her,” Odom wrote in the new book, per Complex. "'What the fuck are you doing?' I screamed, out of my mind. 'You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll fucking kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!'"
Odom stated he asked forgiveness following this self-described low point in his life.
Odom’s reveal, though disturbing, is hardly the first time the public became aware of the issues his drug abuse caused himself and his loved ones. In 2017, Odom shared in an essay for The Players Tribune that Kardashian once walked in on him doing drugs with another woman.
"One of the darkest places I’ve ever been was when I was in a motel room, getting high with this chick, and my wife (at the time) walked in," he explained in the essay. "That probably was like rock bottom."
Odom and Kardashian’s divorce was finalized in 2016, though Kardashian first filed for divorce in 2013. Kardashian dated other men during the pair's separation and had moved on from Odom, but she stayed by Odom’s side when the athlete overdosed in a Nevada brothel and was hospitalized in 2015.
Odom has sought help for his substance abuse issues multiple times since the incident, which he refers to in his book a "wake-up call." He has since been outspoken about his battle with addiction, which, he states, includes an addiction to sex.
In a new interview on The View, Odom revealed that he spoke to Kardashian recently, and that he hopes that, in time, they can become friends.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
