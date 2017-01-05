New year, new Lamar? Odom checked himself out of rehab on Thursday, Us Weekly confirms. The former NBA champ left the San Diego treatment facility one month after checking in to focus on his health. Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband entered rehab in December on his own accord. A source told People at the time that Odom planned to stay for 30 days as a "precautionary measure," so his checkout is no surprise. "It’s a substance abuse program, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in." The source continued, "With the divorce from Khloé being finalized and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up." Odom's rep told Us Weekly in a statement last month that the 37-year-old, whose divorce from Kardashian was finalized last month, is dedicated to "being the best father he can be to his children." The rep added that we will see inside Odom's journey towards sobriety on The Doctors airing later this month — his first sit-down interview since his drug overdose in October 2015. There have been multiple reports of Odom seeking addiction treatment in the months since, the most recent being in September. (Relapses on the road to addiction recovery are common.) Refinery29 has reached out to Odom's manager for comment.
