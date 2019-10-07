No, you haven't time traveled to 1989: Neon nails are just making a huge comeback. Earlier this year, bright and bold nails emerged for a renaissance on Instagram, with retro Memphis Milano designs taking over our feeds. Soon enough, popular brands like Essie, Le Chat, and Smith & Cult made the look easy to DIY by launching whole collections of neon nail polish. Now, one color is standing out among the rest: lime green.
Green has been one of those unexpected color trends to hit almost every beauty category this year. Celebrities love green hair almost as much as they like dyeing their hair pink, and green eyeshadow is still one of the most popular makeup trends on the red carpet.
Naturally, neon-green nails are next, and they're a lot more wearable than you'd think — even Taylor Swift thinks so. The "Lover" singer was spotted this weekend attending an after-party for Saturday Night Live, not just with her actual lover Joe Alwyn in tow, but a set of lime-green nails, too.
Want to try the lime-green manicure for yourself? Get some inspiration ahead.