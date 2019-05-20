The One Detail You Probably Missed During Daenerys Targaryen's Shocking Final Scene

If there's one thing we know to expect from the devoted viewers of Game of Thrones, it's that nothing gets past them — not craft-services coffee cups, not modern-day water bottles, and definitely not certain characters' manicures. First, it was the Night King's stiletto nails during the Battle of Winterfell; now, astute fans have picked up on Daenerys Targaryen's French tips in the moments leading up to her shocking death.
In her final scene during the show's finale, Dany is seen admiring the throne that she fought so long, hard, and ultimately ruthlessly for. As she approaches the seat that is rumored to have been forged from a thousand swords, in the partially demolished room echoing the vision she had at the House of the Undying in season 2, the Mother of Dragons grips the arm of the iron chair — revealing a shiny, perfectly filed French manicure. No chips in sight, as if she didn't just set an entire city on fire while riding on the back of a dragon... and even without her dearly departed handmaiden Missandei around to help out.
Fr who is dany’s nail lady #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/q9iXizjgBK— ec hall (@emmaclarehall) May 20, 2019
People are pissed about the coffee cup but not about the fact that Daenerys Targaryen can destroy an entire city while still maintaining a perfect manicure and not a single hair out of place? Also, where is that damn salon and how did it survive? #gameofthrones— Meredith Lee (@meralee727) May 20, 2019
So the one building Dany didn’t destroy was the nail salon I guess. Look at that perfect manicure— Meg (@meglesleyx) May 20, 2019
Dany may have made a public statement of appointing Grey Worm the new Master of War, but clearly she must have tapped a Master of Manis at some point, too. Between the Mad Queen and the Night King, the real lesson here seems to be that you can't trust anyone who emerges from a killing spree — by ice or by fire — with pristine nails.
