Blac Chyna Says She Was "Thrown Out" Of House When Tyga & Kylie Jenner Started Dating

Most breakups that involve your ex-boyfriend getting together with your bestie’s teenage sister aren’t particularly pleasant, and it turns out that Blac Chyna’s split from Tyga was no exception. As the celebrity folklore goes, Chyna and Tyga, who share their son King Stevenson, broke up not long before Tyga made things official with Kylie Jenner, a then soon-to-be lip kit queen and the sister of Chyna’s pal Kim Kardashian. In a new interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Chyna revealed that their breakup was a bit more painful than she originally explained.
In her interview with Williams, Chyna shared that she wasn’t aware that Tyga had gotten together with Jenner until she was “thrown out” of the home she shared with the rapper.
“I had seen [Tyga and Kylie together] and it was kind of already everywhere publicly,” said Chyna of learning that Tyga had a new girlfriend. “Him throwing her that 17th birthday party, and whatnot."
Chyna is referring to Jenner's 17th birthday, where Tyga and Jenner were spotted hanging out. The two had met at older sister Kendall Jenner's 16th birthday years earlier, when Jenner was 14.
After all the drama, Chyna had a baby with now ex-partner Rob Kardashian, who is Jenner’s brother. Chyna and Rob got together in 2016, but by 2018, the two had split up and were locked in a contentious child support battle. Things have somewhat settled down on that front, and the fact that Jenner is "Dreamy's auntie" has caused certain issues to be the thing of the past.
“That is Dreamy’s auntie," Chyna told Williams. "And when me and Robert were together, we kind of put those differences aside. From now on, I’m fine on my side and I’m hoping that we’re good."
All's well that ends well, but oof. None of this drama sounds fun.
