A Guide To All The Music In The Society

Netflix's new dystopian drama The Society is about a group of teenagers in a privileged suburban town who come home from a failed field trip to discover their parents are MIA. So, apparently, is everything else not in their immediate hometown on West Ham. There's nothing but seemingly endless forest surrounding what is soon discovered to be a different version of West Ham. And this New Ham? Well, it doesn't have internet, either...which means no Spotify, Apple Music, or anything streamable to act as the background of their very justifiable angst.
In light of the circumstances, the producers behind The Society have infused the Netflix show's soundtrack with lots of fun throwbacks. The idea, of course, is that these songs are the only ones available in analog form. Goodbye, endless supply of Drake, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish (though Eilish's "bury a friend" is perfectly featured in the trailer). Hello, parents' old records, iconic music staples, and those random tracks you accidentally downloaded onto your phone!
Click through to check out every needle drop on The Society.