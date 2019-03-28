The Society Looks Like Netflix's Next Great Culty Teen Series

The Society is Netflix's next great teen series and it has everything I — and you — love. There are rebellious teens forced to fend for themselves, betrayal, and angst. It's the perfect recipe for a binge, and the streaming service is giving Refinery29 the first peek at the anticipated new show.
Out in May, The Society transports us into a modern-day Lord of the Flies, where a group of teens find themselves in an alternate reality where they are left parentless — ruleless. A new society must form, and they've got to figure out a way to do it before shit gets crazy. Their New England town, once a place for preps and frat stars in the making, is no longer West Ham. It's now the town of New Ham. Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), Rachel Keller (Legion), Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Alex Fitzalan (Slenderman), and 10 other up-and-coming young actors star.
Ahead, the first look at a new kind of world, with a new kind of drama.