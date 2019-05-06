Why Isn't Rami Malek Walking The Met Gala Pink Carpet With His Girlfriend?

On Monday night, many of Hollywood's biggest stars hit the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala to celebrate all-things camp. Best Actor Oscar winner Rami Malek was one such celebrity who showed up for Anna Wintour's big event — as was Malek's girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton. However, unlike previous red carpets, these two showed up separately, but there's a very good reason why.
Malek didn't pull out all the stops for the camp theme this year, though he did include some fun touches to make his outfit pop per the theme. He kept his outfit fairly simple, wearing a black suit with a sequined shirt. For added fun, Malek opted for black and red zebra printed boots.
Boynton — who will next appear in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series The Politician — really leaned in to the camp theme. She rocked blue hair, a flower crown, and a pink, sequined gown for the occasion.
So, what's the reason these two decided not to pose for pictures together? If you're a fan of this couple, it's definitely not something to worry about. Boynton wore Prada, while Malek attended the event with Yves Saint Laurent alongside actress Charlotte Gainsbourg who is the face of the brand. Given that the Met Gala is all about fashion, it seems these two had to walk with their respective designers rather than arm-and-arm as dates.
And, good news: They did snap a photo together at the event, just not during their big initial walk on the pink carpet. Instead, they opted for in front of a flower wall.
Though Malek and Boynton skipped posing on the carpet together this time, it was only weeks ago that they appeared next to one another at a big, fancy event. Malek and Boynton (who was once again in pink) posed as photographers snapped pics at the Clash de Cartier event at La Conciergerie in Paris back in April.
Malek previously professed his love to Boynton at the Oscars.
"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented," Malek said on stage accepting his award. "You have captured my heart."
