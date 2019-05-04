Don't Believe Colton & Cassie Will Get Married? You Might Be Watching It On TV.

Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 13, but Colton and Cassie may not be done with their turn in the Bachelor Nation spotlight just yet. On Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show, when the question of marriage arose — because of course it did — the pair suggested they wouldn’t be opposed to televising their wedding, whenever that may happen.
“I would be open to talking about it,” Cassie said. Back in March, when Variety asked her the same question, she brushed off the idea of a televised wedding, saying, “that’s something we haven’t really thought about at this point.”
Colton added that the pair had even discussed filming another show, but that ultimately, “we don’t have enough drama in our relationship to fill a show of ourselves.” Which is nice to hear, since the two arguably had a lifetime’s worth of drama on Colton’s Bachelor season.
Since Colton broke with Bach tradition and decided to pursue Cassie and unceremoniously dump Tayshia and Hannah G. in his season’s finale, he’s been hinting that though he’s willing to wait for Cassie, 24, to feel ready for marriage, he’s getting, um, impatient. “If I was a betting man, I would say it would happen within the next year,” he told Entertainment Tonight last month, shortly after posting an Instagram pic with Cassie captioned “Future Mrs.”
At the same time, the couple is taking things slowly (and I promise that wasn’t a virgin joke.) “He knew I needed more time,” Cassie told People after the finale. “Colton never put pressure on me. I think that’s why we’re still here today, because we took it at our own pace. We didn’t want to rush something that was going to be forever.”
It’s worth pointing out that, when Jenny asked about a televised wedding, Colton seemed hesitant to answer and deferred to Cassie. He’s clearly willing to let her move their relationship at the pace she’s most comfortable with, which is surprising to absolutely no one who saw how besotted he was throughout Season 23.
And as far as the two tying the knot? We’ll have to see it to believe it.
