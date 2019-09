Lastly, there is the simple fact that Cassie and Colton have a lot in common. She’s an “avid surfer,” according to her ABC.com profile, which means that she and Colton are both sporty. She loves children, and Colton has his own cystic fibrosis charity that’s made for helping kids. Cassie also counts family as something that’s majorly important to her, and Colton has said time and time again on Bachelor nation programs that he loves his parents and counts them among his best friends. The foundation for a great, long-lasting relationship between Cassie and Colton is certainly there. It’s not the lust that’s going to help you grow old and gray together — it’s the shared morals, hopes, fears, and dreams. Oh, and then there's the time the fortune teller told Colton and Cassie that t hey were brother and sister i n a past life — if they could turn that into something worth laughing about (without letting it ruin their shot at romance) they can potentially get through anything.