Colton Underwood Seems Pretty Confident That He’s Going To Get Engaged This Year

Until he gets engaged, Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor isn't truly over. While the show broke tradition this year after contestant Cassie Randolph left the show because she wasn't ready to get engaged and returned for After The Final Rose to reveal that the two are now dating. The whole point was to allow the couple could take things slow, but Underwood is already hinting that engagement isn't far off.
The optics of the final episode were already sus since it was basically Colton not taking Cassie's "no" for an answer. But apparently he's not done chasing, telling Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards that their engagement is nigh.
Advertisement
“Honestly, if I was a betting man I would say it would happen within the next year,” he told ET. "We’re enjoying it, we’re having fun. I think, right now, at this point in our relationship, we’re...trying to be as normal as possible. But we’ve talked about our engagement and taking the next step in our relationship and [decided to take it] one thing at a time."
After their love was made public, Cassie told the world that Colton showed her "the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for" on Instagram, and told People that they were going at their own pace.
"Colton never put pressure on me," she explained. “I think that’s why we’re still here today, because we took it at our own pace. We didn’t want to rush something that was going to be forever."
View this post on Instagram
I was going to wait until west coast aired to post this, but I am too impatient. So here it goes! The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart ♥️ Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from it. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT. The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”... I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”? that I love you more than words, point blank♥️ ps. you still give me butterflies ?
Meanwhile, Colton is checking his watch.
Advertisement