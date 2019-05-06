All The New Products You Need To Shop At Ulta In May

If you're the type to set beauty resolutions at the start of the year, spring is the perfect opportunity to check in on your strides. Have you been incorporating sunscreen into your skin-care routine every day? Are you branching out from your usual neutral lipstick into bright reds and berries? Have you perfected your ultimate 2019 goal, the mess-free cat-eye flick?
Whatever your hopes and dreams of makeup mastery, it's never too late to aim even higher. Plus, with all the new releases in the beauty aisles, you can get all the inspiration or incentive you need to get revved up or continue your winning streak (in case you have been meeting your resolutions). Ulta, for one, is starting the month of May off strong with a ton of launches that can help you meet your mark.
From nourishing mascaras to a fun peel-off mask, there's an array of options to stock up on in hair, skin, and makeup. So if you needed the extra boost to achieve your goals — or just needed an excuse to snag new beauty goodies — we've rounded up the best May launches coming out of Ulta, ahead.
