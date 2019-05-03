Netflix Claims You Share 6 Shows With The Stranger Next To You — But Is That A Good Thing?

After chickening out a few times, I got into a rhythm and talked to several people in a row. I realized that if I pitched them fast and smiled a lot, I could actually boost their mood a little, in addition to collecting my data. A guy around my age named Jack (the demographic I least wanted to speak to — hot man in his mid-20s) started off surly and skeptical. When I handed him a list to check off, I realized it was already filled out by a previous subject, and got a little embarrassed, fumbling for a blank checklist. Sensing that he now had the social upper hand, Jack became friendlier, asking questions about my project and showing genuine enthusiasm by the time I said goodbye. I liked talking to Jack but wondered if he would have been so friendly had I not made myself vulnerable.