Confessions Of A Netflix Addict: I Can't Watch TV With My Friends Anymore

Now, before you tell me that I’m an awful person with low tolerance levels, or that I need to get off my high horse and let people live, hear me out. I bloody love a snack. There’s no better companion to a late-night TV sesh than a packet of sweets, crisps and dip, and a probably-bad-for-you-but-tastes-delicious fizzy drink. Or wine. And I’m no monster. Of course I encourage the same pleasures in my dear friends. But all affection is thrown out the window if I can hear you chewing. Lip smacking, saliva swashing and unwarranted teeth grinding cut through me on a good day. Ruin my intimate moment as Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh’s trusty mediator and I might just have to cut you out of my life. Lol, but seriously.