Confessions Of A Netflix Addict: I Can't Watch TV With My Friends Anymore

Last summer, Ofcom research revealed that 45% of people now watch a programme or film alone every day, while nine in 10 watch alone every week. It also found that at least half of us are watching TV in the bedroom now. All of a sudden, what was once the default way to socialise at home has become one of the most intimate and isolating moments of our days – in bed, barely clothed with a strategically positioned pillow tower and the duvet half on and half off. Dorito dust on your chin, unidentified crumbs on your chest and nothing but the cool blue glow of your laptop screen to light your otherwise pitch-black bedroom. No interruptions and no one to answer to. Dreamy, don’t you think?