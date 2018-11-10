BBC's Clique Is Riverdale Meets Gossip Girl With A Sinister Twist

At the beginning of season two, we see this quartet of freewheeling bad boys infringe on a campus forum in which students are demanding answers from the university dean about safe spaces. At the push of a button the guys release a shower of snowflakes over the complaining undergrads and film the messy display for a video that's shortly uploaded to "Twitcher", a website that promises to "just tell the truth. Or try to." There's a scene where a right-wing author invades a meeting at the feminist society to denounce gender politics, question no-platforming and mock women's frustrations with the patriarchy. Sat at the back watching the whole thing unfold, of course, is our band of privileged renegades. The echoes of what's been going on in the real world ring loudly as our attention is directed towards the four attractive troublemakers.