Steady sunshine and an 80-degree breeze feels like the appropriate forecast for a summer haircut, right? After all, taking your style up a few inches allows for an extra bounce when you walk and allows the wind to float over your shoulders in the scorching heat. Already, many celebrities have gotten on board with shorter hair this season. Case in point: Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell, Natalie Portman, and Camila Mendes, who all got cuts right before good weather really hit.
But for others, summer is an opportunity to take your hair in the other direction. Hilary Duff recently updated her trademark blonde hair with bright, "sunlight" highlights and bra-strap-length extensions. And Margot Robbie, who is all over our lob inspiration board on Pinterest, switched things up over the weekend when she attended the Tribeca Film Festival with her blonde strands extended past her shoulders. Robbie's longtime stylist, Bryce Scarlett, styled her hair in a stick-straight blowout with the ends slightly bumped for the event.
The style is noticeably different for Robbie, whose choppy blonde bob has become her beauty signature of sorts. It also wasn't the only enhancement Robbie rocked at the festival. Celebrity colorist Justin Anderson touched up the actress' color with seemingly smudged roots and revived highlights — a recipe for summer perfection, if you ask us. Get a better look at her new look, ahead. Then, call up your colorist and get a packet of pro-approved clip-ins for when you feel like following suit.
Advertisement