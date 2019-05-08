Give Your Partner A Sexy Gift For Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, why not skip the heart-shaped necklace and give your partner a new vibrator instead? While many new moms experience a drop in their libidos in the first six months to a year after giving birth, one 2018 survey found that overall, 73.9% of moms said their sex life either stayed the same or got better after having kids. The same study found that 61% of moms wanted to have more sex, and 42.4% said that “being tired” was their number-one barrier to having more sex — despite the fact that 58.9% of moms had been interrupted by their children during sex. So Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to make sure your partner is able to sleep in — maybe hire a babysitter or even take a short, kid-free vacation.
Of course, not all moms, particularly new moms, will want to have sex on Mother’s Day. “Intimacy can mean lots of different things,” Rebecca Story, founder of intimate care marketplace the Bloomi, tells Refinery29, adding that, particularly for pregnant moms-to-be and new moms, focusing on other kinds of intimacy — like massages and conversations without the kids involved — can be a better choice.
Here, we’ve chosen some of the best gifts to make sure your partner has a sexy Mother’s Day — maybe she’ll invite you to join in on the fun.