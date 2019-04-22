Kendall Jenner and North West Wear Matching $1,300 Tops

Is Kendall Jenner taking style cues from North West? Some eagle-eyed observers seem to think so. According to E! News, Kendall recently stepped out in a coral-hued, spaghetti strap crop top by Prada. The design also features matching coral and bright pink feathers, making it the perfect springtime statement piece. The 23-year-old reality TV star completed her look with high-waisted, dark denim jeans and a sleek pair of black tiny sunglasses. But she wasn’t the first person in the Kardashian-Jenner crew to rock the that top.
In fact, North was first spotted wearing it not too long ago to Kanye West’s Sunday Service. How, exactly, do we know that? Well, there’s some pretty strong photographic evidence. North is often seen having the time of her life at her dad’s weekly worship gatherings. They’re basically a couple hours of nonstop singing and dancing, and Kim Kardashian regularly documents her daughter dancing and singing at these events. Sure enough, North has sported the exact same Prada number with light wash denim cutoffs and holographic Doc Martens. And this was just a few days before Kendall decided to put her spin on it.
I forgot to upload Sunday Service Videos this week. So here’s one that I love. I just don’t know what’s gonna happen at Coachella pic.twitter.com/ebY8gJdkgQ— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 19, 2019
No one has yet confirmed whether North’s wardrobe was the actual source for her aunt’s outfit. While it’s definitely possible that Kendall and North both own the same eye-catching top, it’s just as likely that the two style icons swap clothes on the regular, especially when you consider how close-knit the KarJenner clan is. And after all, Kendall once said that North is a “legend in the making” — who wouldn’t be inspired by that?
Advertisement