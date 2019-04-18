Russian Street Style Star Miraslavo Duma Was Named In The Mueller Report

Miroslava Duma is in hot water again. The disgraced blogger and street style star was implicated in the 448-page Mueller report. On Thursday, news broke that the Russian editor was mentioned as “a contact of Ivanka Trump’s from the fashion industry” who “first passed along invitations for Ivanka Trump and candidate Trump” to the 2016 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The mention was spotted by Bloomberg reporter Kim Bhasin and shared on Twitter by The Fashion Law’s Julie Zerbo and Refinery29’s Connie Wang.
Wang writes Duma "is in the Mueller report, connecting Trump with Sergei Prikhodko, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, via her friendship with Ivanka." She also calls out Duma for having deep ties with Russian oligarchs and the government, which made Duma a target for a smear campaign Wang reported on last year.
Once considered a fashion icon, Miroslava Duma is now mostly famous for being embroiled in drama. In January 2018, she uploaded a fashion show invitation to her Instagram Story from designer Ulyana Sergeenko, which read “To my [N Word] in Paris;” she added a heart emoji and tagged the designer. Shortly after, in May, a video of Duma making racist and transphobic comments went viral prompting her to step down from Buro 24/7, the digital media brand she co-founded. Duma has since quietly retreated from the fashion industry.
