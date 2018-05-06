Inside The Fake News Campaign To Smear Russia's Biggest Fashion Influencers

The reports seem to be created by those who have an interest in stirring up anti-Russian sentiment in the West. The Ukrainian provenance of the group could be fake, but the current anti-Russian politics in Western Ukraine make that a plausible goal for a Ukrainian actor. “Kiev Fashion Resistance” could also be the Russian government itself, given the previous attempts to smear Duma as “too Western.” According to Katerina Tsetsura, a professor of public relations at the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma and author of Transparency, Public Relations, and the Mass Media, the motive could even be as general as to stoke anti-Western sentiments within Russia itself, by tricking American and European outlets to publish false information. “If I work for a Russian media outlet, I can take it and say, ‘Look, this is obviously not true. There’s no fact-checking going on. The media in the West are not to be trusted. It could just be published to discredit our country.’ Such an approach can contribute to diminishing the West’s standing in the eyes of Russians.”