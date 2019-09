Is Wokeness In Fashion Just Another Illusion?

Today, it’s clear that wokeness is at odds with exclusivity. This presents a problem for those like Duma and Sergeenko who profit from their perch. Like how designers have been trained to pick and choose inspiration like toppings in a salad, they’ve also been trained to treat inclusivity as something “cool” to promote — Sergeenko believed using the n-word was a way to be “as cool as these guys who sing it.” While I find it difficult to believe that Sergeenko or Duma used the word in a malicious way (like one of their fan’s post that sprung up in their defense), their wokeness is skin-deep. The cost of projecting public wokeness while enjoying institutional exclusivity may be hypocritical, but it’s not difficult to do. In the day following the controversy ignited over Duma’s photo of the n-word, a transphobic 2012 video came to light in which she talked about how fashion influencer Bryanboy and model Andreja Pejic were dangerous role models for young boys. That video inspired the second Instagram apology of two days in which Duma said: “I have committed myself to a journey of personal growth, where ignorance has been replaced by acceptance, and discrimination by inclusion.” If the language reads as thoughtful, it was probably because it was most likely written by a fleet of PR experts.