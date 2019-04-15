Bebe Rexha Still Has Words For The Designers Who Refused To Dress Her

For pop singer Bebe Rexha, the 2019 Grammys should have been one of the most exciting nights of her life. Instead, the "I'm A Mess" singer had a hard time finding a dress to wear, thanks to the fashion industry's well-documented issue with sizeism (despite 67% of women being a size 12 or larger).
Two months later, she revisited the whole ordeal during a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I'm a UK size 12," she explained. "I like my curves." She ended up wearing a gorgeous red tulle dress by the designer Monsoori. Rexha offered some advice to designers in the fashion industry during her appearance on the British show. "They need to include everyone, even if you're thinner," she said. "You need to show love to every body type." Rexha once again shared the list of designers that offered to dress her, closing out her appearance by telling the designers who didn't want to dress her that "could kiss her fat ass."
Rexha first shared details about her struggle via Twitter in the lead-up to the awards show earlier this year. "I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever. A lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet, like you’ll go to any big designer," the singer tweeted . "So, I have my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big... If a size 6/8 is too big, I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t wanna wear your fucking dresses." She continued: "That's crazy. You're saying that all the women size 8 and up are not beautiful and can't wear your dresses?"
As we know now, she did, in fact, go to the Grammys wearing Monsoori, and chatted with Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From The Red Carpet Grammy Awards about the fracas — revealing that Christian Siriano, Karl Lagerfeld, Jeremy Scott, and Moschino all offered to dress her following her viral tweets. When Seacrest asked if any designers tried to back peddle on their decision not to dress her after her Twitter video went viral, she admitted some did but wouldn't say who.
