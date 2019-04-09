Dr. Pimple Popper Just Severed The World's Most Bulging Skin Tag

Every hardcore Dr. Pimple Popper fan has a favorite procedure. Some people are into the teeny-tiny blackhead pops, others go crazy for her cyst surgeries, some people live and die for lipomas. But if there's one single Dr. Sandra Lee specialty we can all agree is uniquely satisfying in a quick, clean, single-snip kind of way, it's a skin tag removal.
In her most recent Instagram video, Dr. Lee faces the most massive skin tag you've ever seen, dangling off a man's hip like a cruciferous vegetable. Some commenters have made the obvious NSFW ball-like comparison (as you can imagine), while others compare the strange shape to a head of cauliflower.
And trust us, if there's anything that can ruin your keto-approved cauliflower rice entrees for the foreseeable future, it's clicking the Play button on this video. It's only about 20 seconds from start to finish, but — as always — Dr. Lee still manages to fit a lot into the short time frame.
If you've still got a hankering for more, we'd highly suggest perusing the DPP YouTube channel for some real gems, or binging the first two seasons of TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper reality show — at least to tide you over until the next viral surgical sensation, skin tag or otherwise.
