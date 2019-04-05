Emilia Clarke's Subtle Spring Haircut Will Inspire You To Hit The Salon

Changing up your hairstyle — bold or subtle — is a great way to signify change on the horizon. The Game of Thrones cast gets this. The show’s final season is set to premiere on April 14th and stars of the HBO hit have been switching up their looks since production wrapped.
Kit Harrington chopped his signature John Snow curls and Maisie Williams committed to going pink. "I dyed it because I didn’t want to work,” Williams told Rolling Stone. Now, Emilia Clarke is the latest GoT star to make a change. But, unlike Williams and Harrington, her recent tweak is so subtle, you might have missed it.
Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho gave Clarke's (now grown-out) bob a fresh trim styled in loose waves days after she wore a dragon-shaped braid on the red carpet. Her new look comes just in time for the finale premiere and the return of spring — because, let's be real, there's no better time to shed dead ends than now. "Soft waves/ Spring trim," Cho wrote in her Instagram caption.
This isn't Clarke's first time playing with her look in the last year. Back in September, she showed off a highlighted pixie cut. And before the 2018 Oscars ceremony, Clarke dyed her blonde hair brown in a DIY dye job. Her braided tribute to Daenerys Targaryen earlier this week is also one for the books.
Even though her new jaw-shaping cut isn't exactly dramatic, it's definitely proof that subtle can also be satisfying. The tiny change makes a huge difference in showing off her bone structure, opening up her face, and flattering her loose wave pattern. Now, excuse us while we go book that trim we've been putting off since winter.
