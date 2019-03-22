Olivia Jade Has Another Damning Video Of Mom Lori Loughlin Joking About Paying Too Much For Her Education
The drama surrounding Lori Loughlin and the slew of other high-profile parents who allegedly scammed their kids' way into college is truly bananas, but it's made all the wilder when you look at the very public quotes uttered by Loughlin prior to her arrest.
Despite allegedly having daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli pose for faked crew team photos so that the students could score admission to USC and paying college prep company owner Rick Singer for the privilege to do so, Loughlin was pretty chill with making jokes about her child's pricy education. For the record, Loughlin is accused of paying $500,000 to get her two daughters into USC.
In December of 2017, beauty influencer Olivia Jade shared a video all about teaching her mom slang words and memes. Olivia Jade showed Loughlin the music video for Jake Paul's "It's Everyday Bro," in which rapper Nick Crompton utters the nonsense line "England is my city."
"If you said 'England is my city,' I would say 'Why did I pay all this money for your education,'" joked Loughlin.
The resurfacing of the video comes the same day that Page Six reported that a secretly recorded phone conversation between Loughlin and Singer reveals Loughlin agreed to deceive the IRS by saying that the money she paid singer was a donation to his charity...not to help scam Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into school.
Watch the video below. The moment comes at the 6:01 mark.
Olivia Jade was a high school senior when Loughlin uttered those fatal words; she would start college at USC in the fall of 2018. If the accusations against Loughlin are true, the actress may have already been plotting the scam that would get Olivia Jade into the college of her parents' choice around that time.
This is only one of many times that the family has said words that they likely wish they could take back, given the circumstances. Olivia Jade previously came under fire for not seeming grateful for her college education in a YouTube video.
“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try and balance it all,” Olivia revealed in the YouTube video that has since been deleted. "I do want the experience of like game days, partying. I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”
Olivia Jade has left USC over fear of "bullying," and TMZ reports she may be banned for life from the university.
As for what Loughlin is doing now — she's not starring in Hallmark movies and TV shows, as the network dropped its favorite face following the scandal.
Look at it as a good reminder that when the world is watching your daughter's Youtube channel, be very careful about what you say.
