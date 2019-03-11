Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Give Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale A Run For Their Money

Nobody told us that the Olympics of celebrity PDA was underway, but it seems that an unexpected contender for gold has come onto the scene: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
The engaged couple was spotted recently sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, seeming to enjoy the match. The unbothered pair shared a few full-on kisses during the game, which is surprising considering the two have kept their relationship largely private for the two years they've been together.
It wasn't until recently, when the Game of Thrones actress opened up to Glamour about the nature of their love for each other and that Turner appeared in the reunited Jonas Brothers' newest video, "Sucker," that things started to go a bit more public. This kiss is a leap forward.
Advertisement
Turner is fully aware that her celebrity status, combined with that of her fiancée, means that maintaining privacy will be difficult, to say the least.
I appreciate the private moments more than the public ones; I don’t go out as much as I used to," Turner told Glamour. I’m a hermit. As an actor, it’s important to be able to dissolve into a character, to maintain some sort of anonymity and it’s hard if you’re dating a Jonas brother. Well, I think they [the paparazzi] follow Joe – I’m just the tag-along!”
But Turner and Jonas have stiff competition — in fact, they're following in the footsteps of Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale, who were caught making out at a New York Rangers hockey game last week. Their public snogging was such that it was even developed into a meme, thanks to their emotive third wheel Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye.
May the best couple win.
Advertisement